Indian PM Modi feels saddened by flood-devastation in Pakistan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity,” the Indian premier added.

He also expressed hope for early restoration of normalcy.

Meanwhile. Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that a third of Pakistan is under water as a result of flooding caused by record monsoon rains.

“Crisis of unimaginable proportions,” she said.

Officials say at least 33 million people – one in every seven Pakistanis – have been affected by the floods, which have killed 1,136 people since the monsoon began in June.

Vast parts of farmland in southern Sindh and western Balochistan provinces are now just landscapes of water, while in the north, roads, and bridges have been washed away by raging mountainous rivers.