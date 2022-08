Shaheen Afridi to complete his rehabilitation in London: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has departed for London where he will complete his rehabilitation.

Shaheen suffered a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury in July whilst fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka.

“He is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, though his return to competitive cricket will be decided upon by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel,” the PCB said in a press release.

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, believes that Afridi will be in good hands during his rehabilitation in London.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world. In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there,” said Soomro.

“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” he added.

The PCB also revealed the advisory panel which will monitor Afridi’s progress in England.

“Whilst in London, Shaheen will remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal,” the press release stated.

“Since 2016, Dr Imtiaz has been the Head of Medical Services at the Queens Park Rangers Football Club, while Dr Zafar is Head of Sports Medicine at the Crystal Palace Football Club since 2015 (having worked previously with Tottenham Hotspur FC, Liverpool FC and Kent County Cricket Club),” it concluded.