Shahbaz Gill ready to apologize for his comments: Counsel tells court hearing bail plea

The counsel representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case on Monday told the court that the comments of his client were misconstrued, and he was ready to apologize for it.

The hearing on Gill’s bail plea in sedition, abetting mutiny, and conspiracy case was conducted in an Islamabad district and sessions court.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal presided over the case. In the previous hearing, the court had ordered the police to present the case record.

During the hearing, the suspect’s counsel Burhan Muazzam said that Gill was ready to remove misunderstanding over his statement as well as apologize.

The lawyer said that Gill did not ask the subordinates to disobey the orders of their seniors. He is not a fool and cannot even imagine saying anything as such, he argued.

The counsel alleged that the strategic media cell of PML-N is tasked to do propaganda against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor said the medical board turned down Gill’s claims of custodial torture in the medical report.

He maintained that the evidence against the suspect were so concrete that nothing more was required.

Solid basis is available to prove sedition charges on Gill, he added and cited the law according to which there could be no concession in punishment on such charges.

The prosecutor said that local and overseas Pakistanis were misled through a television (TV) platform.

He added that what Gill said did not deserve to be forgiven.

The prosecutor said that the words used by the suspect for bureaucracy had never been used before by anyone.

After conclusion of arguments, the court reserved the verdict and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.