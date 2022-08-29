WATCH: Flood survivors begin reconstructing homes in Balochistan’s Wadh

Flood survivors in Balochistan’s Wadh are reconstructing their homes destroyed by heavy rainfall and flash floods.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) data shows that at least 61,488 houses collapsed in Balochistan between June 14 and August 28.

In Wadh, a tehsil in the Khuzdar district, flood survivors have mustered courage to reconstruct their brick and mud homes.

However, prices have increased and a brick that used to cost Rs25 before the floods now costs up to Rs40.

The cost to construct a single room has gone up from Rs150,000 to Rs350,000, Hazoor Baksh, 55, told SAMAA TV.

Baksh is among the people who decided to reconstruct their houses without waiting for the government aid or compensation money.

He had to take out a personal loan to provide shelter to his family.

Mud homes are a cheaper alternative to brick homes, but they remain more susceptible to heavy rains and flood.

Houses constructed using cement blocks withstood rains and floods but many of them had thatched roofs, which caved in during recent floods.

Hazoor Baksh, however, is thankful to Allah Almighty that none of his family members lost their lives.

He also appreciated efforts by MNA Akhtar Mengal who represent Khuzdar in the National Assembly.