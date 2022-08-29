Asia Cup: Naseem Shah declared fit for Hong Kong match

Pakistan’s young pacer Naseem Shah has been declared fit for the match against Hong Kong on September 2 during the Asia Cup.

The PCB medical panel has confirmed that Shah was cramping during the match against India due to the “hot weather and dehydration”.

“There is no injury and he will be fit to play the next match,” the doctors added.

Debutant pace bowler Naseem Shah stood out for Pakistan with figures of 2-27 but cramps in the last few overs had him limping as India took control with the right-left batting pair of Pandya and Jadeja.

Naseem struck early with the wicket of KL Rahul for nought as the opener dragged an express delivery on to his stumps.

The 19-year-old Naseem nearly got Kohli out two balls later only for Fakhar Zaman to drop a catch at second slip. He also bowled Suryakumar Yadav for 18

“Naseem bowled well at the start, he took crucial wickets and bowled well in the death as well,” Azam said of his young bowler.

“We missed Shaheen (Shah Afridi, who is injured) but he never let us feel his absence. It was his confidence that made him bowl like that.”