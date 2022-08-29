Pakistan would have won if Kohli’s catch was not dropped: Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes that the Men in Green could have won their match against India on Sunday during the Asia Cup.

While speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match, Afridi said that Pakistan should not have dropped the catch of Virat Kohli.

Before getting off the mark, Kohli’s catch was spilled by Fakhar Zaman at the third slip during the first over of the innings. The right-hander went on to score 35 runs in 34 balls.

“When you are defending a low total, you need support from the fielders,” said Afridi. “If Virat Kohli’s catch was taken in the slips, I don’t think India would have been able to win the match.”

“They [India] would have been under pressure if they had lost two to three wickets in the powerplay overs,” he added.

It must be noted that Hardik Pandya’s brilliance with bat guided India to a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament.

Chasing 148 for victory, Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 35, and Pandya, unbeaten on 33, put on a key fifth-wicket stand of 52 as India achieved the target with two balls to spare in Dubai.

Pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pandya shared seven wickets to set up victory for India in their opening match as they bowled out Pakistan for 147.