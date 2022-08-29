Averting impending crisis: Govt allows import of tomatoes, onions excluding India

The commerce ministry has allowed the import of tomatoes and onions - except India - after unabated monsoon rains and consequent floods wipe out crops and future yield is likely to be affected due to damage inflicted on agricultural lands.

According to estimates, at least 80% of onion crops have been destroyed in Sindh due to floods while tomato crops have also been damaged on a large scale.

The onion crops in Balochistan have perished too.

The meeting was chaired by the federal commerce secretary and attended by the officials of the national food security ministry and Federal Revenue Board (FBR).

The diplomatic representatives of Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan were also present in the meeting.

The decision regarding permission to import both vegetables has been taken in light of the damage to agricultural lands in Sindh and Balochistan.

All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA) proposed immediate abolition of duties and taxes on the import of onions and tomatoes.

The association also sought relaxation in duties and taxes for three months to bring stability to the market.

PFVA proposed the import of tomatoes and onions from neighboring India. However, the commerce ministry did not allow it.

But, it allowed the import of both vegetables from other countries.

The importers were given a nod to start placing orders to vendors in different countries – except India – from Tuesday.

Notably, the government would also have to resort to the import of both veggies from India to fill the supply-demand gap.