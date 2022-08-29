WATCH: Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture towards Haris Rauf wins over fans

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli won the hearts of cricket fans after he gave a signed jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf on Sunday.

The star Indian batter gave the jersey after the conclusion of the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, which the Men in Blue won by five wickets in Dubai.

“The match may be over but moments like these shine bright,” BCCI said in the caption of the video of the aforementioned gesture on Twitter.

“A heartwarming gesture by Kohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan’s Haris Rauf post the India, Pakistan game,” it added.

A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game 👏👏#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/3qqejMKHjG — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2022

Kohli’s gesture was loved by cricket on both sides of the border.

It must be noted that Hardik Pandya’s brilliance with bat guided India to a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament.

Chasing 148 for victory, Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 35, and Pandya, unbeaten on 33, put on a key fifth-wicket stand of 52 as India achieved the target with two balls to spare in Dubai.

Pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pandya shared seven wickets to set up victory for India in their opening match as they bowled out Pakistan for 147.