Teenage girl saga: Court clears Zaheer of rape charges

The Additional Sessions Judge East, Karachi, approved on Monday case challan of a teenage girl who eloped to Punjab and solemnized the Nikkah with Zaheer Ahmed.

The court has also removed rape charges from the case saying that since the girls had solemnized the Nikkah, so there is no need to put rape clauses in the case.

Teenage girl Case

The teenage girl had allegedly eloped to Punjab where she had solemnized her marriage as per the local laws by claiming to be 16 years of age. However, her parents claimed that she had been kidnapped and brainwashed into the union and feared that she might have been trafficked.

A two-member medical board formed earlier in June had found that teenage girl’s bones were not that of a 14-year-old.

The chief radiologist further suggested that the girl’s age was more towards 17 years of age.

“Bone age is between 16 to 17 years,” read the certificate.

Based on that report, the Sindh High Court had allowed her to exercise her free will and leave with whomever she wants.

However, the court’s decision was challenged by teenage girl’s father in the Supreme Court which sent the case back to a trail court.

The trial court then issued directions to form a new medical board after the parents challenged the constitution and conduct of the previous medical board.

Subsequently, last week a new, six-member medical board was formed to conduct a fresh age determination test for the teenage girl.

On July 4, the medical board determined that the age of teenager girl is between 15-16 years of age, closer to 15.

The case took an unexpected turn on July 19 when the teenager approached Lahore’s district court, asking to be moved to a shelter home.

She claimed that she fears for her life as she is getting death threats.

The court accepted her request and ordered the authorities to move her to a shelter home.

Later on, she was moved to a shelter home in Karachi on Sindh High Court’s order.