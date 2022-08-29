48MP camera and everything else you need to know about upcoming iPhone 14

The much-awaited iPhone 14 series is just around the corner. Every day, there is a new rumor regarding pricing, design revisions, and other upgrades.

Apple’s ‘far out’ event is scheduled to take place on September 7 where it is expected to reveal four models of the latest iPhone. While many are excited about the key features they want to see on Apple’s upcoming flagship phone, most fans are eager to see that camera makes significant advancements as compared to iPhone 13 series.

48MP primary camera

According to many reports, Apple might turn to a 48MP sensor for the primary shooter for rear camera setup in the upcoming iPhone series. Since 2019, Apple has used a trio of 12MP sensors for its Pro phones’ wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses. A 48MP sensor would be a significant step up from that.

A 48MP sensor is expected to deliver better detail, and brighter images than Apple’s current phones can provide. Apple, though, has long been arguing that it’s the processing of the images that defines the picture quality, not the MP of the lens.

8K Video Recording

Rumors suggest that for the first time, Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup will be capable of shooting videos in 8K. The iPhone 13 Pro can now only record 4K video at 60 frames per second.

The future iPhones would also be able to match the video recording capabilities of some Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S22, thanks to a higher-resolution sensor that would remove the hardware restrictions on taking 8K footage.

Auto-focus selfie camera

The iPhone 14 will be equipped with Apple’s most advance selfie camera.

According to an expert, the new camera will have autofocus. It will be capable of producing photographs and movies of much higher caliber than the one it replaces which has a fixed focus.

Six-piece lens on selfie camera

The upcoming iPhone model is rumored to include a six-piece lens as opposed to the five-piece lens on the current iPhones.

Reports suggest that Apple examined several vendors when developing the selfie camera for the iPhone 14 series. Sony, Largan, and LG Innotek may be the main suppliers of enhancements.