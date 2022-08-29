Who was legendary Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior?
Pakistan’s legendary Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior has passed away in Lahore due to a heart attack.
Manzoor was shifted to the hospital, earlier today, after his health condition deteriorated.
The 63-year-old was currently working as the chairman of the PHF Selection Committee.
Birth and family background
Manzoor was born in Sialkot on October 28, 1958. He has two brothers, Maqsood Hussain and Mahmood Hussain, who also played hockey for Pakistan.
Hockey career
The striker made 175 appearances for Pakistan, where he notched up 86 goals. He represented the national side between 1975 and 1984.
He is famous for his heroics in the 1982 World Cup final, where he scored a goal by dodging six German defenders.
Manzoor was renowned for his brisk pace while controlling the ball and dribbling skills on the field.
Pride of Performance Award
In recognition of his great services, Manzoor was also given the Pride of Performance Award in 1984 by the Pakistan Government.
List of achievements
Olympics
1976 Montreal - Bronze Medal
1984 Los Angeles - Gold Medal
World Cup
1975 Kuala Lumpur - Silver Medal
1978 Buenos Aires - Gold Medal
1982 Mumbai - Gold Medal
Asian Games
1978 Bangkok - Gold Medal
1982 New Delhi - Gold Medal
Asia Cup
1982 Karachi - Gold Medal
Champions Trophy
1978 Lahore - Gold Medal
1980 Karachi - Gold Medal
Junior World Cup
1979 Versailles - Gold Medal