What flood 2022 means for Pakistan’s economy

While preliminary estimates have put damages caused by floods at a whopping $5.5 billion, the impact could be far-reaching and across the board.

The climate change phenomenon is going to upset the balance at every level — from having a bearing on the current account deficit (CAD) to determining the prices of vegetables sold by a street vendor.

Pakistan is expected to receive around $5.2 billion from friendly Arab nations and the IMF later this year but the floods have already damaged crops and infrastructure $5.5 billion worth.

Food inflation

Floods in Balochistan, South Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have not only destroyed crops but also disrupted the supply chain. The immediate effect was seen in urban centers where vegetable and fruit prices went up sixfold.

Next, you may encounter rising milk and meat prices. Dairy farmers have already been complaining about fodder supply constraints and rising prices of animal feed. It won’t take them long to increase milk prices.

A research report by Ismail Iqbal Securities says that global commodity prices have already come under inflationary pressure and with the supply chain disruption in the country, inflation may remain high for the next two months at around 27%. However, the situation may improve in November, the report said.

Food prices may follow a pattern that was observed soon after the 2010 floods. In the immediate aftermath of the floods, food prices increased, but non-food prices dropped as buying power of people eroded.

Unemployment

Economic experts believe that floods will leave a large number of people unemployed especially those working in the agriculture sector or small industries or running small private businesses.

With an economic slowdown, overall unemployment may increase.

Some crops may rejuvenate

Heavy rainfall and floods have damaged cotton, rice, date palm, Kharif chilies, and other crops, but floods are not always a bad thing. They also carry sediments from mountainous regions to agrarian lands. After flood water subsides in the next few months, farmers may expect a heavy yield of wheat, maize, and mustard crops.

Will this help farmer recover their losses? A research report by JS Global says floods have damaged tubewells and other private infrastructure of farmers while fertilizer prices remain high. Hence, farmers will struggle in sowing crops. This, in turn, may affect production.

After the 2010 floods, cotton and rice production dropped by 11.3% and 29.9% respectively. But the wheat and sugarcane production increased by 8.2% and 12%, respectively.

Banking, industry, tourism sectors

Since inflation and low demand will likely slow down economic activity, the demand for bank loans may drop. Meanwhile, banks may face a higher number of non-performing loans.

The industrial sector could follow the pattern observed after the 2010 floods. Ismail Iqbal Securities report notes that after the 2010 floods cement sales went down by 6.6%, urea by 12.1%, diesel by 14.7%, and tractors by 3.1%. On the other hand, sales of petrol and cars increased by 17.3% and 3.4%, respectively.

The tourism sector has taken a stronger hit. Heavy rainfall and flash floods destroyed hotels and other infrastructure in Swat, Chitral, Dir, and other tourist destinations. The recovery may take quite some time — at least months.

Current Account Deficit

Cotton Brokers Forum Chairman Naseem Usman says after the massive destruction of cotton crops, the price of cotton has shot up to a historic high of Rs23,00 per maund. The shortage of cotton will affect textile production and the country will be forced to import cotton, said Usman.

Pakistan’s rice exports will also suffer after the crop destruction.

Experts believe with higher food and cotton imports and lower textile and rice exports, the current account deficit will increase for the remainder of the current fiscal year.

JS Global report estimated that CAD will increase by $4.5 billion while Ismail Iqbal Securities projected a slightly different picture. In view of the eroding buying power of the people and the government measures to curb imports, it could be expected that there will be no massive increase in imports, they said.

Ismail Iqbal Securities report also said that after flood destruction overseas Pakistanis are expected to send in more remittances, which may cover the current account deficit at least partially, it added.

GDP growth

A comparison of GDP between the fiscal year 2010 and the fiscal year 2011 shows that gross domestic product increased after the floods. The GDP stood at 2.6% before the floods and it increased to 3.6% the next year.

The stock market largely remained unperturbed by the 2010 floods. Instead, the benchmark KSE-100 index rose 28.5% while the central bank increased the interest rate.

Experts say this year’s floods may impact the stock market, which will recover losses in long term. The interest rate, meanwhile, is expected to remain unchanged.