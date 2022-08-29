Floods push US dollar to Rs221.92 in interbank

The value of the US dollar against the Pakistan rupee grew further on Monday with the greenback rising by Rs1.26 in the interbank market.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday afternoon for interbank trading, the US dollar closed at Rs221.92.

On Monday, the US dollar jumped from the value of Rs220.66 to close at Rs221.92, or 0.57% higher.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee seems to be losing a lot more value, with the US dollar gaining another Rs4.

The US dollar topped Rs230 at one point on Monday but eventually closed at Rs228 in the open market.

Last week, the rupee lost around Rs3 in the interbank market to slide from Rs216.66 to Rs219.25.

In the first week of August, the Pakistani rupee had a winning streak of 13 days during which it appreciated around Rs26.04.

However, with rising floods and political uncertainty, the rupee started to lose its value against the US dollar again.