Top footballers set to move Supreme Court after SSGC terminates contracts

Pakistan’s top footballers are likely to move Supreme Court after Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) terminated contracts of its players.

The surprising development comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had restored departmental sports in the country, few days back.

The players who will file case against SSGC includes Pakistan men’s national team captain Saddam Hussain and star midfielder Saadullah Khan.

“We suffered a major setback on Friday, August 26, when SSGC terminated the contracts of its players. The official notification has also been issued in this regard,” Saadullah told SAMAA Digital.

“Along with Saddam and a number of other top footballers, we will move the Supreme Court on the matter,” he added.

Photo: Facebook/Saadullah Khan

This is precisely the reason why players representing SSGC have not participated in the ongoing trials, which will run between August 28-30 in Lahore, conducted by the Pakistan Football Federation

“Since the trials will clash with our case in the Supreme Court, we have told PFF that we won’t be able to participate,” he said.

“Coach Shehzad Anwar has also been informed about the incident. If we are able to wrap up this case before the trials are over, we will join the camp,” he added.

Saadullah was also extremely disappointed with how things have panned out for the country’s top footballers.

“I’m extremely disappointed with this development since we have represented Pakistan at the national and international level frequently, while also playing for clubs outside the country. We have dedicated our entire lives to football. If they will treat us like this, then just think what will happen to other players in the country,” a dejected Saadullah said.

SSGC has been approached for comment on the issue.