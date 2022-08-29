Sahir Ali Bagga to donate London concert proceeds to help flood victims

With this year’s catastrophic floods claiming over a thousand lives and affecting more than 33 million people, many artists have stepped up to play their part. Composer, singer and songwriter Saher Ali Bagga has decided to donate proceeds from his upcoming London concert to helping flood victims in Pakistan.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV in London, where Bagga is due to play concerts, the award-winning singer and songwriter explained that the tour was initially organised as part of Pakistan’s Defence Day celebrations.

Speaking after a news conference in London about his upcoming concerts, Bagga said that due to the destruction caused by the floods across the country, he had to review the cause championed by it.

After considering the ongoing situation, he said that the concerts will now act as a fundraiser for flood relief and to support those affected by the floods in this difficult time.

The singer said that his upcoming concert on September 3 will mark the official beginning of the fundraising campaign.

He also appealed to his fans in the UK and especially the Pakistani community living there to join hands with them and contribute to the cause.

Asked about the significance of seeking donations from Pakistanis living abroad, Bagga said, “Because they live abroad, they feel they must do more to help the nation.”

“Overseas Pakistanis have always stepped up to help during such times since they love and have a great passion for the country,” he added.

When asked about the broad base of his fans, Bagga said that he is pleased with the fact that he is labeled as a “Pure Pakistani artist” and that followers from inside Pakistan and overseas adore him equally.

Bagga is a Pakistani singer, music director, and composer from Lahore who has composed music for several Lollywood movies and many other independent singers.