Asia Cup: Wasim Akram points out Babar Azam’s mistake during India loss

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram believes that skipper Babar Azam made a crucial mistake during the Men in Green’s defeat at the hands of India in the Asia Cup match on Sunday in Dubai.

Speaking after the match on Star Sports, Akram said that Nawaz should not have bowled the final over of the innings.

“Babar made one mistake. He should have had Nawaz bowl the 13th or 14th over. It was too late. You can’t have a spinner in T20s bowling in the last 3 to 4 overs, especially against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya,” said Akram.

Akram also heaped praise on Pakistan’s fast-bowlers for helping their side stage a comeback in the match.

“But I was impressed by Pakistan’s bowler. Dahani, playing his 3rd or 4th game, Naseem Shah, 20-21 years-old playing his first game, Haris Rauf has been consistent for Pakistan and every bowler tried their heart out. You can see that the future is bright for Pakistan as far as fast bowling is concerned,” he said.

It must be noted that India defeated Pakistan by five wickets thanks to a superb all-round performance by Hardik Pandya.

Pakistan’s final group stage match is against Hong Kong on September 2.