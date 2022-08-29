High court suspends Pemra ban on live broadcast of Imran’s speeches

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended a ban on the live broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches.

The ban was imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PMERA) after the PTI chief attacked state institutions.

The high court said that prima facie PEMRA ordered exceeded the powers granted to the authority and that PEMRA failed to take into Article 19 of the Constitution.

The court has sent notices to PEMRA and the attorney general of Pakistan.

Imran Khan is set to appear on a telethon tonight to raise funds for flood victims. He will be flanked by the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed, who is the chairman of the Senate standing committee on broadcasting, wrote a letter on Monday to the PEMRA chairperson requesting him to lift the ban on the live broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches.

In the letter, he outlined the purpose of the telethon and said that the nation needs to show unity.