Miftah flays PTI for putting Imran above the state

Lashing out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has stated that “Imran Khan is not bigger than the state.”

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Islamabad, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said, “Asad Umar and Taimur Jhagra should be ashamed of themselves.”

“If there is no Pakistan, then there will be no PTI,” he said.

The finance minister said that PML-N was not ready to form the government in the center after the previous government tanked the economy but accepted to challenge to protect the country from a default.

“We put everything on the line to save Pakistan,” he said referring to the PML-N’s popularity which encountered set back after the government increased petroleum and electricity prices.

KP govt sent letter to IMF

The finance minister also made startling revelations about a letter written by KP Finance Minister to the central government and stating that the province was not going to deliver on its promise about a budget surplus.

Miftah said that before sending the letter to the center, Jhagra sent the same letter to the IMF officials. “We got it checked in one hour and it was with the IMF officials,” he said adding that the letter was sent two days ago.

“Do you think its a child’s play? Am I a fool sitting here?” An angry Miftah Ismail shouted and demanded that Jhagra must step down.

He also demanded that Imran Khan must apologize to the nation and Shaukat Tarin must quit politics.

“Their real faces have been unmasked,” he said.

Miftah said only Mohsin Laghari, the Punjab finance minister, expressed concerns about possible damage being done to the state.

Ismail pointed out that the PTI-led government violated the agreement with IMF that was revived by the PML-N.

Referring to the IMF Executive Board meeting, he said that by the will of God, the country will hear good news tonight after the IMF approves the pending tranche.

The minister said that Punjab and KP governments had signed MOUs on the IMF deal and as long as the two governments refrain from revoking the MOUs the IMF deal will not falter.

Criminal aspect

In response to a question he said that he would not comment on the criminal aspect of the issue, and it was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s prerogative to take the matter to the National Security Committee or not.

Shehbaz Sharif has already called an emergency meeting with the chiefs of three armed forces, leaders of the coalition parties, and all chief ministers. The meeting will begin at 6pm today.

More updates to follow