Legendary Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior passes away

Pakistan’s legendary Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior has passed away in Lahore due to a heart attack.

Manzoor was shifted to the hospital, earlier today, after his health condition deteriorated.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President, Brig. (R) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, and General Secretary, Haider Hussain, offered their condolences after Maznoor’s death.

The shining star of Pak Hockey, the legendary Olympian Manzoor Hussain Jr. has passed away.

PHF President Brig. (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar & Sec. Gen. Haider Hussain has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Chairman Selection Committee & hockey legend Olympian Manzoor Jr. pic.twitter.com/gu21Ef0zmZ — Pakistan Hockey (PHF) (@PHFOfficial) August 29, 2022

The 63-year-old was currently working as the chairman of the PHF Selection Committee.

The striker made 175 appearances for Pakistan, where he notched up 86 goals.

He was also given the Pride of Performance Award in 1984 by the Pakistan Government.

“Manzoor Junior was a legend of the game which is why this is a big loss for the game. He made Pakistan proud with his performance on numerous occasions,” said Pakistan men’s national hockey team captain Umer Bhutta.

“I pray that his family can find strength during this difficult time,” he added.

Pakistan team’s vice-captain Moin Shakeel also echoed similar thoughts.

“This is a big loss for hockey and for Pakistan that the one of legends is no longer among us,” said Shakeel.

“May Allah Almighty grant him the highest rank in paradise and give patience to his family,” he added.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also shared his thoughts on the “sad demise of hockey legend and a personal friend Olympian Manzoor Hussain”.