Asad Umar confirms Shaukat Tarin’s audio, claims it was tampered before leak

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar confirmed that the alleged leaked audio was of former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. He, however, claimed that the audio was tampered with before being released.

He was addressing a press conference on Monday along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimoor Jhagra.

Earlier in the day, recordings of Shaukat Tarin’s alleged phone calls to Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa finance ministers were leaked online.

During the phone call, one of the voices that seem to be of former finance minister Tarin can be heard directing people on the other hand to backtrack from the commitment of a provincial surplus given to the IMF.

The PTI leader defended Tarin, saying that he was only asking Punjab and KP governments to push the federal to ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for concession for promised provincial surplus.

Tarin had told KP and Punjab finance ministers to push the federal government to go back to the IMF and tell them that there’s an unprecedented flood situation in the country and the governments will have to spend extra on relief activities and request for some concession in the provincial surplus that the provinces had promised earlier.

He said that when the covid pandemic hit Pakistan, Imran Khan as prime minister had taken the same concession from the IMF.

When the PDM government had asked the PTI for help, within 24 hours, the KP government responded, he said.

The KP government said that they were ready to make sacrifices for the greater good of the nation and were ready to cooperate with the federal government so it could reach an agreement with the IMF.

The KP government had set some preconditions for their assistance. The federal government did not give KP finance time for meeting for almost two months, he alleged.

The taped audio was cut-and-paste before being leaked online, he claimed. People’s phones are being taped like it’s nothing, he said.

Shehbaz Sharif has been asking the world for help in flood relief and rehabilitation. If you are asking the foreign government then why can’t you ask the IMF for the concession for this year only so we could spend our own money on the rehabilitation of our people, Asad Umar asked.

Before revealing the contents of the letter he had written on August 28, Taimoor Jhagra said he would like to explain the origin of this issue. He said it all started with the merger of FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Agencies) in 2018.

At the time of the FATA merger, a report by the Sartaj Aziz commission promised that the KP government will be given extra resources to help bring the people of the merged districts into the mainstream, the KP finance minister said. “Over and above the share of the PSDP, which at that time was Rs22b, 3% of the NFC will be given to the development of FATA for 10 years,”

He said that when the PTI came into power in 2018, they initiated efforts to reach a consensus on National Finance Commission. We also decided that till we reach an agreement, we will keep increasing the budget for merged districts, the minister said.

We wrote first such a letter when we accepted the first MoU (memorandum of understanding). It was a condition for accepting the MoU and I wrote it myself, Jhagra claimed.

Shaukat Tarin was the federal finance minister when we the letter for the second time. He accepted our demands and gave us a Rs25b NHP grant for our dues.

When the federal government changed, it was very clear that I’ll have to inform them and request them to work with us for the betterment of merged districts, he said.

Before writing the first letter to the PML-N led government in July, Jhagra said he raised this issue in the National Economic Council in front of the prime minister and the entire federal cabinet.

I was told to meet Miftah Ismail and the next day when we met, he committed that he will mention this in his budget speech.

So when the time for the MoU with the IMF came, we asked them to sit with us. We met on July 5 and he gave us a three-line letter. I asked my finance secretary to sign and send it back since it’s an issue of national interest. The signed letter was sent on July 6.

After that, I contacted him multiple times but he did not respond, Jhagra claimed. If you want to paint us disloyal for speaking for the right of the people of Pakistan, you can do all you want, he said.