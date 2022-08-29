Imran Khan requests IHC to overturn PEMRA live telecast ban of his speeches

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday challenged the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) ban on live coverage of his speeches in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In the petition, Imran Khan claimed he is not guilty of hate-mongering and his speeches were misinterpreted by the authorities.

The former premier said he only implied taking legal action against those in question in the purview of violence faced by Shahbaz Gill during his physical remand in the treason case.

Taking legal action is the right of every citizen, Imran Khan noted in his petition filed before the court.

The PTI lead asked the IHC to view his statements against the backdrop of violence that his chief of staff suffered at the hands of Islamabad police during physical remand.

He pointed out that an exclamation for taking legal action does not equal hate-mongering therefore, the court should overturn the decision of PEMRA to inhibit the live broadcast of his speeches which was meant as a punishment for his F9 park speech.

Separately, PEMRA submitted the record of Imran Khan’s “speech at F9 park” in the Islamabad High Court today (Monday).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, in a jalsa, had threatened to take “legal action” against the inspector general of Islamabad police, his deputy and a female judge who had approved PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand despite ‘evidence’ of torture on him.

Subsequently, the IHC summoned Imran Khan to court in a contempt case and directed PEMRA to submit the record of his speech.