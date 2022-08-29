Flash floods drag PSX down by 763.38 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) drags index down 763.38 points during opening trading session on Monday morning.

But KSE-100 index recovers by 463.22 points by midday to rise above 42,000 point psychological barrier.

The KSE-100 index on Monday morning suffered from the ongoing political instability and historic floods impacting the country, the index too fell prey to the negative sentiments.

Having opened at 42,591.51 points, the index started to slide from the morning bell.

It fell 763.38 points below the 42,000 point psychological barrier to a low of 41,828.13 points.

But with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board set to meet later today to deliberate on whether to approve an extended fund facility (EFF) for Pakistan worth $1.17 billion and the suggestion that there was a concerted campaign to throw a spanner in the works, the index started to make a recovery.

The index recovered around 463.22 points to rise to 42,291.35 points by mid-day.

The PSX index lost -0.79% today with around 103.90 million shares traded.

Commercial Banks remained the top contributors to the fall in the index, causing a cumulative loss of 76.65 points.

K-Electric (KEL), however, was the volume leader with negative 1.99%.

Meanwhile, the highest change was recorded with Woollen, which was down by 5.79%

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.