Leaked audio exposes PTI plan to scuttle IMF deal

An alleged ploy to scuttle the country’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) surfaced on Monday when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Tarin’s phone call to Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa finance ministers were made public.

During the phone call, the former finance minister, Tarin, can be heard directing Mohsin Leghari and Taimur Jhagra to backtrack from the commitment of a provincial surplus given to the IMF.

Hours after the audio was leaked, PTI’s Asad Umar confirmed its authenticity but said that it was tampered with before being released.

In the phone calls, Tarin tells Punjab’s financial czar to prepare a letter along the aforementioned lines and cite the prevailing flood emergency as the reason “for not being able to honor the commitment.”

Tarin also mentions that he has also given the same instructions to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra. “Taimur said he knows the second-top most person at the IMF in Pakistan and will leak the letter to him.”

The PTI leader further said, “That’s all we want so that the incumbent government can be pressurized,” adding that “they should be taught a lesson for creating hardships for Imran Khan.”

When Leghari questioned if the state would suffer when the IMF deal is sabotaged, Tarin said, “Isn’t the state suffering because of the way they treat your chairman (Imran Khan) and everybody else.”

The former finance czar requested Leghari to send him the letter, as Taimur is also sending it within an hour.

“Finally, we can send it to the federal government and then also release it to the IMF representatives in the country,” Tarin said, insisting that “We can’t, you know, stand on one side, and they mistreat us by blackmailing us in the name of the state and seek our help.”

He disclosed that the move was decided a day before and the way forward will be discussed with Chairman Imran Khan on whether the letter should be released to IMF or not. “We will ask the chairman. You and I will be there to talk about it.”

“Should we just send it to the federal government or to the IMF as well,” he can be heard saying in the alleged audio leak. To which Leghari responded, saying that “No tool is more powerful than social media.”

Tarin also said that the need might not arise to leak the letter to IMF because the powerful social media will already have spread the news of the letter.

In his phone call with Jhagra, Tarin asks the K-P financial czar if the letter has been prepared. To which, Jhagra responds, saying that “He’s on his way somewhere with Asad Qaiser but will make it soon.”

Tarin can be heard instructing Jhagra to highlight in the letter how floods have wreaked havoc in the province and millions of rupees are needed for the rehabilitation process.

“It is a blackmailing tactic,” Jhagra said, maintaining that nobody will let go off the money. “At least I won’t.”

Referring to Jhagra, Tarin maintains that “He won’t let Leghari let go off the money as well.”

He specifically tells the K-P finance minister to get the letter written by tonight and also send a copy to the IMF representative. “These people should also know…. How they arm twist us to get the money.”

Later, Jhagra accepts that he knows the IMF’s number two representative in Pakistan, who he had been taking information from in the past. “Both Khan sb and Mahmood Khan told me that it was discussed during the meeting we should do a press conference together, but I don’t know on what and when.”

Tarin further clarifies that they will hold a seminar pertaining to the matter later on Monday (today) or they could also hold a press conference.