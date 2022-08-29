Bilawalpur boat accident: 10 casualties confirmed, seven rescued by Pakistan Navy from floodwaters

At least 10 persons lost their lives while seven were rescued when a boat carrying flood victims capsized in Taluka Sehwan Sharif’s Bilawalpur village on Monday.

Police said the corpses have been shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences in Sehwan Sharif.

According to police, the people who drowned were migrating from submerged villages to save their lives when their boat overturned in Bilawalpur.

Police said Pakistan Navy officials were able to rescue seven persons from the floodwaters hours after the boat capsized in the rural area of Sindh.

As per information delved by the rescuers, at least 17 people were on the boat when the unfortunate accident claimed the lives of at least 10 persons including a minor.

The Indus River is currently experiencing high flood with over 500,000 cusecs of flow between Chashma in Punjab and Hyderabad in Sindh, as per the Flood Forecasting Division data captured at 6am Monday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA), till August 28 most deaths (351), and injuries (1,126) were reported in Sindh.