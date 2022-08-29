Miss England finalist competing without makeup makes history

Most 20-year-olds would not even think of stepping outside without putting on a little something. But one youngster has decided that beauty cannot be enhanced using make-up and owned her natural self to enter the country’s biggest beauty pageant, Miss England.

This makes 20-year-old Melisa Raouf as the first contestant in 94 years to enter the pageant without any make-up and make it to the finals.

Born on November 28, 2001, in Hastings, London, Raouf is a student of politics at the prestigious King’s College.

Raouf walked the runway bare-faced, banishing what she termed were toxic beauty standards of social media, all the while promoting ‘inner beauty’ because she wants women to embrace their features.

Angie Beasley, who has been the director of Miss England since 2002, said that this is the first time she has seen any contestant compete absolutely make-up free.

Raouf felt empowered against all the other contestants, Beasley added.

In an interview with CNN Beasley said, “We introduced the no-makeup round in 2019 because most of the models sent photos with too much make-up, which made it difficult to see the real person who is our real self.

The organizer of the Miss England contest went on to critique filters on social media, noting that they too do a lot to hide what a person really looks like.

“We wish Raouf the best of luck in Miss England, it’s a very brave thing to do when everyone else is wearing make-up, but she’s sending out an important message to young women,” Beasley added.

Miss England’s Instagram post read, “Melisa is the first Miss England contestant ever to make it to the final totally make-up-free, isn’t she gorgeous!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

What does Raouf think about this?

Explaining her decision to enter the Miss England bare-faced, she said, “With make-up, I’m all concealed. This is who I am, and I’m not afraid to share who I am. I wanted to show who Melisa is.”

Talking to the media, she explained what feelings drove her to her decision.

“It is very important to me because I feel that a lot of girls of different ages wear make-up to fit in.”

She believes that if one is happy in their own skin, they shouldn’t feel forced to cover it up with make-up.

However, it’s not that Raouf never wore any make-up. She admits to using it from a young age, but noted that she never felt comfortable with it.