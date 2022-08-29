PM Shehbaz promises Rs25,000 disbursement to each flood survivor by Sep 3

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said all flood survivors in the country, including Khyber Pakthunkhwa, would receive cash assistance of Rs25,000 each through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) by September 3.

The premier is on a visit to flood-stricken areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday after his visits to Balochistan and Sindh.

On his visit to Charsadda, PM Shahbaz said the federation, provincial governments, military, and national and provincial disaster management authorities are working together to provide relief to the flood victims.

The distribution of cash assistance among the flood-hit people was underway in all the provinces, including Sindh and Balochistan, as the federal government had allocated Rs28 billion for the purpose, he said while talking to the flood victims at the relief camps.

PM Shehbaz said Rs1 million each would be provided to the heirs of deceased.

The federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, PM’s Adviser Engr Amir Muqam, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao and Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan also accompanied the prime minister during his visit to the relief camps.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government had provided funds of Rs15 billion to Sindh and Rs10 billion to Balochistan, while the special grant for the KP flood victims would be announced soon.

He said some 242 people lost their lives in flood related incidents in the KP, with millions of houses either damaged or destroyed. His government would continue its efforts till the rehabilitation of the last affectee, he vowed.

The prime minister said all important necessary items, including food, water, and medicines were being provided to the flood victims in the camps.

During his visit, he also mingled with the flood victims and showed his affection with the children inside their tents. He inquired about their health and also offered Fateha for their loved ones who had lost their lives in floods.

The prime minister also distributed compensation cheques among the flood affectees on the occasion.

KP Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash and Nowshera deputy commissioner briefed the prime minister about rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations in Charsadda.

He also lamented the loss of 242 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a visit to flood-ravaged Charsadda and asked the local administration to expedite rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts to provide reprieve to the flood victims all over the province.

“We have never seen such inundation in 30 years,” the premier told the media.

He promised that together with his coalition partners, his government will provide shelter to those rendered homeless in the natural disaster and provide them with basic necessities.

Moreover, he assured the people that authorities are rebuilding roads and bridges to re-establish connectivity.

PM Shehbaz also said he will visit Swat, Kohistan and Dir to review flood victims’ rehabilitation progress.