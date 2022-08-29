FO rejects Taliban claims of ‘lending airspace’ for US drones

The Foreign Office has rejected Afghan Taliban’s claims pertaining to “the US using Pakistani airspace” for the strike that killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

In a statement over the weekend, Afghan Defence Minister, Mullah Yaqoob had accused Pakistan for providing airspace for US drones to enter Afghanistan.

FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar, in a press release, stated that the Afghan defence minister’s accusation had been noted with deep concern.

“In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct,” read the press release. “Pakistan reaffirms its belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Meanwhile, the Afghan government was urged to not allow the use of its territory for terrorism against neighboring or any other country.