Covid updates: Pakistan registers one death, 226 fresh infections during past 24 hours

The number of new coronavirus cases throughout the country dropped to 226 during the past 24 hours, as per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Monday.

The institute also registered one casualty due to Covid during the period.

According to NIH, 5,079 diagnostics tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, which resulted in a slightly heightened 1.50% positivity ratio.

At least 110 Covid patients are receiving healthcare in critical care units of different hospitals all over the country.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 30,500 people have lost their lives to the disease.

Nationwide vaccination statistics

Data shared by the NIH stated that 94% of the population eligible for vaccination has received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign. Out of these, 88% of the people took the second dose of the vaccine too.

Moreover, around 30% of the eligible population have received booster doses against the virus.

Vaccination protocols

All citizens aged 12 and above can register themselves on nims.nadra.gov.pk for their doses or just visit the nearest vaccination centers for a jab.

Moreover, people over the age of 18 with a valid national identity card can register themselves for a dose by sending their CNIC number to 1166 (free SMS).

People who have completed their vaccination course are eligible to receive a booster dose after a gap of six months.

Meanwhile, travelers and citizens planning a visit can get two additional doses of vaccine free of cost, with a minimum gap of around 21-28 days from the previous dose.

Health officials have asked parents to only administer the Pfizer vaccine to teenagers between the ages of 12-18.

The rest of the population has been allowed to receive Sinopharm, Sinovac, Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines/booster doses in any combination.

Those who have recently recovered from the novel coronavirus are advised to wait around 28 days before another jab.