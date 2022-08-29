Watch Live
School, colleges reopen in Karachi division

Senior officials to make decision about other areas
Samaa Web Desk Aug 29, 2022
After a late night announcement by the Sindh government, schools and colleges reopened in the Karachi division on Monday.

The provincial government announced late Sunday night that decision on reopening schools and colleges in other divisions of the province will be made after reviewing the flood situation.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah said that in other districts deputy commissioners, district education officers and regional directors could decide about reopening schools and colleges after consultation with each other.

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department had closed schools and colleges across the province after heavy rains and floods wreaked havoc in most districts.

Karachi division was largely spared though some of the public sector schools in the city are being used to house people displaced by floods.

