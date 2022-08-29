Flood victims, IMF board meeting, PM’s emergency call

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, August 29, 2022:

Flood enters Southern Punjab, Sindh

The River Kabul was still experiencing very high flood Monday morning, inundating parts of Nowshera and Charsadda while a fresh deluge from the northern parts of the country entered South Punjab and Sindh. The River Indus is currently in high flood with over 500,000 cusecs of flow between Chashma in Punab and Sindh’s Hyderabad, according to the Flood Forecasting Division data captured at 6am Monday.

IMF to approve tranche today

The IMF Executive Board meeting for the combined seventh and eight reviews under the Extended Fund Facility has been set for August 29, she said. The executive board will approve a tranche of $1.17 billion for Pakistan after the country has fulfilled all conditions. The board will also evaluate 7th and 8th reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

PM to convene emergency meeting with political, military leadership today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting at the Prime Minister’s House today (Monday) and it will be attended by the service chiefs as well. The chief ministers of four provinces and leaders of political parties in the ruling coalition have also been invited to the meeting. The meeting — which is set to begin at 6pm — will review the country’s overall situation, including flood devastation.