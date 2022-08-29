PM to convene emergency meeting with political, military leadership today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting at the Prime Minister’s House today (Monday) and it will be attended by the chiefs of three armed forces.

The chief ministers of four provinces and leaders of political parties in the ruling coalition have also been invited to the meeting.

The meeting — which is set to begin at 6pm — will review the country’s overall situation including flood devastation.

The meeting will take key decisions, especially on flood relief measures, SAMAA TV’s Abbas Naqvi reported.