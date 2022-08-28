We must take pride to serve people: COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of Sindh

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday emphasized that helping the people of Pakistan in need was a noble cause and ‘we must take pride to serve them to the best of our abilities’.

The COAS visited army troops busy in relief activities in far-flung flood-affected areas of Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot in Sindh, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief spent the whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for the local population at Village Jilani, Khairpur, and Kambar Shahdad Kot.

The flood victims in Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot thanked the COAS for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to floods, the statement added.

The COAS met troops on the ground and appreciated their efforts for bringing comfort to the people awaiting their support.

Army establishes 212 collection points

The Pakistan Army has established 212 relief collection points to support flood-affected people.

As many as 81 relief collection points in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan, and 17 in KPK are functioning.