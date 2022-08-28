Fans praise Naseem Shah’s courageous effort against India

What a game of Asia Cup we have witnessed, where India emerged victorious against Pakistan after a tough game.

Chasing 148 runs for victory, the Men in Blue crossed the winning line with just two balls to spare with five wickets in hand.

However, the highlight off the show was the debutant Naseem Shah, who bowled his heart-out and ended up with the figures of two for 27 from his four overs.

Despite struggling with cramps, the teenager kept it tight throughout the innings and kept Pakistan alive.

Fans also recognised Naseem’s effort and showed their love on social media platforms.

Here is how they reacted:

Dear KL Rahul: Shah is Shah, Whether it's Shaheen Shah or Naseem Shah 😍#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/j8U25O34RZ — Natalia Parvaiz (@nataliaparvaiz9) August 28, 2022

Well played both the teams, firstly congratulations to India for the win, and then lets appreciate our team for showing the spirit and character till the end, InshAllah some good days ahead. Brilliant from Naseem Shah, a bright future ahead InshAllah. #PakistanZindabad — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) August 28, 2022

Naseem Shah:



A wicket in his first over in T20Is

A wicket in his first over in ODIs

Youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick

Second youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Tests#Cricket #AsiaCup2022 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) August 28, 2022

Huge respect for Naseem Shah! No doubt he is a true Gladiator. Well bowled young man 👏#INDvPAK #UnitedWeWin @iNaseemShah — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) August 28, 2022

Naseem Shah limping, but still continuing to bowl. Great spirit by Naseem, he's bowled well on debut! pic.twitter.com/WA7IUB2pET — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2022

A fully fit attack of Shaheen and Naseem Shah,Dahani and Rauf, exceptionally exciting line up lies ahead got to say! #INDVPAK — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) August 28, 2022

Super proud of this effort!



Youngsters like Dahani & Naseem Shah bowled their heart out.



Especially this eve belongs to Naseem for a memorable debut that too against a strong batting line up.



Let's don't forget those who are in need atm. Donate for #FloodsInPakistan#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/UkiIbPiaTO — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) August 28, 2022

Naseem Shah 👏👏

That's It. That's the Tweet. pic.twitter.com/YqExMYh2As — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) August 28, 2022

👏👏Tremendous and exceptional bowling on debut T20 by Naseem Shah! He has completely rattled the indian batting lineup. Not a single indian batter felt comfortable infront of Naseem Shah. The debutant has given his ultimate effort despite warm and humid weather of Dubai #INDvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) August 28, 2022

Congratulations India 🇮🇳🎉

Well played!



But hats off to the new and young players of the Pakistani team who gave their all till the very end of the match especially Naseem Shah who was a literal fireball even though it was his first international match 🇵🇰#PAKvIND #naseemshah pic.twitter.com/KTcPD8JZDJ — Anousha (@Anoushay29) August 28, 2022

India won the game but Naseem Shah won hearts

Well played Naseem! You played like a warrior ❤️

Congratulations India what a game of cricket ❤️#naseemshah #PAKvIND #PakVsInd #BabarAzam𓃵

Pak vs Ind

Pakistan vs India pic.twitter.com/k3UI36GTzU — Hamza Kaleem (@HKaleem23) August 28, 2022

Whether you are Indian or Pakistani 🇮🇳🇵🇰 you have to accept the fact that Naseem Shah is the fighter.

He is one of the best pacers in the world currently. pic.twitter.com/Cv02AsXx0J — Babar Azam Fc (India 🇮🇳) (@babarindianfc) August 28, 2022