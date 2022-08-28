Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Fans praise Naseem Shah’s courageous effort against India

India won by five wickets
Aug 28, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

What a game of Asia Cup we have witnessed, where India emerged victorious against Pakistan after a tough game.

Chasing 148 runs for victory, the Men in Blue crossed the winning line with just two balls to spare with five wickets in hand.

However, the highlight off the show was the debutant Naseem Shah, who bowled his heart-out and ended up with the figures of two for 27 from his four overs.

Despite struggling with cramps, the teenager kept it tight throughout the innings and kept Pakistan alive.

Fans also recognised Naseem’s effort and showed their love on social media platforms.

Here is how they reacted:

Pakistan

India

Cricket

Pakistan vs India

Naseem Shah

PAK v IND

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div