Asia Cup: Babar Azam reveals reason behind Pakistan’s loss against India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has opened up about his side’s defeat at the hands of India during the Asia Cup on Sunday in Dubai.

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets after successfully chasing a target of 148 runs in the final over of the match.

“The way we started we were 10-15 runs short,” Azam said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Azam also praised his fast-bowlers for bringing the side back into the match in the second innings.

“We came back thanks to our outstanding fast bowling. Dahani stepped up with the bat which really gave us something to defend, but it’s a shame we couldn’t finish it off,” he said.

“We wanted to have 15 or so to defend for Nawaz, but that wasn’t to be and Pandya finished it off wonderfully,” he added.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that he always believed that his side had the capacity to win the match.

“Halfway through the innings, we still believed,” said Sharma. “That’s the kind of belief we want to have in this group, where you’re not in the game and you still manage to pull it off. We want to make sure they’ve all been given enough clarity around what to do in the middle. I’ll take wins like this over one-sided wins.”

Hardik Pandya was declared player of the match for his brilliant all-round performance. He claimed figures of 3/25 in four overs, while also playing an unbeaten 17-ball 33-run knock to help his side get over the line.