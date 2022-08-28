WATCH: Imam Kaaba offers dua for Pakistan flood victims

In an historical moment for Pakistan, Imam Kaaba Sheikh Abdul Rehman Al Sudais offered dua for the flood victims as millions of people are homeless and livestock died due to floods that hit more than half of the country.

According to figures compiled by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday, the torrential monsoon rains across the country on Sunday inflicted further lives and property losses as the total death toll in various incidents reached 1,033 and 1,527 people got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

The heavy rains lashing out in 110 districts of the country have incurred multiple life, property, and infrastructure losses during the monsoon period.

The rains and floods in the country have washed away the standing corps in various parts of the country.