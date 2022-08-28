Leaving books on higher ground in hopes they will remain safe: Ordeal of book-lover

In the wake of floods in Sindh, heartbreaking stories are emerging from different parts every day. Among them, there is an ordeal of a youngster from Sabu Buriro village who had to choose other goods and chattels over his love - books - due to space constraints as he migrates to a dry land along with other villagers.

In his tweet, Ibrahim shared the last efforts to take their luggage as Suprio bund (dyke) was on the verge of breaking down.

“One of the personal losses was to leave my books at the mercy of flood,” he said, adding “As I took all books that I had purchased, loved, read, lived, shared, took notes, learned so much, unlearned so many things during university days and afterwards. Whose value and worth can only be understood.”

He said that his relatives’ belongings were left at higher grounds but that too had submerged in water - defining the intensity of the flood.

“Here we are saving our belongings as much as we could carry through knee-deep water, the devastation that our destroyed homes have brought will take a long time to process.”

Ibrahim has left his books at a comparatively higher place in hopes that when he returns, they are still there, safe.

