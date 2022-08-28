Nawaz Sharif urges affluent people to donate generously for flood victims

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Sunday appealed to affluent people to generously donate and help flood victims across Pakistan.

In a televised message, Nawaz Sharif directed all party leaders and activists to get involved in the relief efforts for flood victims as it was not the time for politics.

He hailed Nawaz Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts during the time of catastrophe and said that PML-N’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz is also going to review ongoing relief work. She will also visit flood-hit areas, Nawaz Sharif added.

The former prime minister said that it is time to revisit actions as floods were a huge natural catastrophe.

“Thousands of people have died and millions are left homeless,” he said and emphasized that it was the time to generously help the victims.

He also appealed to set up relief camps for flood affectees and has asked to provide them with tents to ensure shelter.

Distressed people are awaiting your help, as floods of biblical proportions have destroyed everything, he said.

The ex-PM urged his party workers and the nation to donate to those in need.