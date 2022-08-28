Govt extending support to flood victims through BISP: Zardari

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that the government is reinforcing Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to provide relief to the flood victims.

He said that Bait-ul-Mal is also initiating the program as the government is committed to fulfill its responsibility.

Zardari said all politicians and ministers are also directed to stay connected with flood victims as much as possible.

“With the will of God, we will come out from this difficult time,” he said.

Former president further said that Bilawal Bhutto would not let people alone as flood and rain has made an adverse impact and millions of people are suffering.

“We will do our politics, but first we help flood victims,” he said.