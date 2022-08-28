Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Govt extending support to flood victims through BISP: Zardari

Says flood affectees over politics for them
Aug 28, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that the government is reinforcing Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to provide relief to the flood victims.

He said that Bait-ul-Mal is also initiating the program as the government is committed to fulfill its responsibility.

Zardari said all politicians and ministers are also directed to stay connected with flood victims as much as possible.

“With the will of God, we will come out from this difficult time,” he said.

Former president further said that Bilawal Bhutto would not let people alone as flood and rain has made an adverse impact and millions of people are suffering.

“We will do our politics, but first we help flood victims,” he said.

Asif Ali Zardari

Floods 2022

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div