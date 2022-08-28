Pandya stars as India beat Pakistan in crunch Asia Cup clash

Match was played at Dubai International Stadium

Hardik Pandya starred with bat and ball to lead India to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in a last-over Twenty20 thriller in the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Chasing 148 for victory, Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 35, and Pandya, unbeaten on 33, put on a key fifth-wicket stand of 52 as India achieved the target with two balls to spare in Dubai.

Pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pandya shared seven wickets to set up victory for India in their opening match as they bowled out Pakistan for 147.

Pandya, who returned figures of 3-25 with his medium-pace bowling, then stood calm to hit the winning six in a tense chase in the six-nation tournament which acts as a tune-up for the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.

India, who lost their previous match with to Pakistan by 10 wickets in last year’s T20 World Cup at the same venue, improved their win-loss record to 8-2 against the arch-rivals in Virat Kohli’s 100th T20 international.

Debutant pace bowler Naseem Shah stood out for Pakistan with figures of 2-27 but a foot injury in the last few overs had him limping as India took control with the right-left batting pair of Pandya and Jadeja.

Pakistan kept chipping away with wickets as Naseem bowled Suryakumar Yadav for 18 and Mohammad Nawaz rattled the stumps of Jadeja in the final over.

Virat Kohli scored 35 before falling to Nawaz’s left-arm spin that also claimed skipper Rohit Sharma for 12.

Naseem struck early with the wicket of KL Rahul for nought as the opener dragged an express delivery on to his stumps.

The 19-year old Naseem nearly got Kohli out two balls later only for Fakhar Zaman to drop a catch at second slip.

Kohli, who has endured a prolonged lean patch and recently spoke of his mental health struggles, overcame initial jitters and seemed to find his flow with a few convincing boundaries including a wristy drive over mid-on before getting out.

Earlier Kumar set the tone for India’s dominance as he dismissed skipper Babar Azam for 10 in the second over and returned figures of 4-26.

Pandya rattled Pakistan’s middle-order with his three wickets including the dangerman wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan who had hit 43 off 42 balls.

Kumar returned to take two wickets in two balls in the penultimate over but was denied a hat-trick by number 11 Shahnawaz Dahani.

Dahani smashed two sixes in his six-ball 16 before being bowled by left-arm medium-pace bowler Arshdeep Singh, who took two wickets as Pakistan’s innings folded in 19.5 overs.

Pandya finishes things in style as India beat Pakistan by five wickets.

Wicket!

Mohammad Nawaz bowled Ravindra Jadeja.

India need 7 runs from 5 balls.

India need seven from the last over.

That is the end of Naseem Shah’s spell, he ended up with figures off two for 27 from his four overs.

India 127/4 in 18 overs.

Jadeja survives!

He was given out leg before wicket (lbw), however, he went for the review, which shows bowled pitched outside leg.

Haris Rauf conceded 9 runs from his third over.

India 116/4 in 17 overs.

This is the end for Shahnawaz Dahani. He remained wicketless and conceded just 29 runs from his four-over spell.

India 107/4 in 16 overs.

Wicket!

Naseem Shah strikes again for Pakistan as he removes dangerous-looking Surakumar Yadav (18).

India 89/4 in 14.2 overs

Excellent spell from Shadab Khan comes to an end. Though, he remained wicketless, but conceded just 19 runs from his four overs.

India 83/3 in 13 overs.

India 69/3 after 11 overs.

They need need 79 runs in 54 balls with seven wickets in hand.

Wicket!

Mohammad Nawaz strikes again as he removes set batter Virat Kohli.

India 53/3 after 9.1overs

Wicket!

Nawaz picks up a huge wicket of Rohit Sharma, who walks back to the hut after scoring 12.

India 50/2 after 8 overs

At the end of the powerplay

India 38-1 after 6 overs

Haris Rauf conceded just eight runs from his first over.

India 23-1 (4 Overs)

Decent over from Naseem Shah comes to an end as he conceded just five runs.

India 15-1 (3 overs)

Seven runs came from Shahnawaz Dahani’s first over.

India 10-1 (2 overs)

That was some over from Naseem Shah. He conceded just three runs and a wicket.

India 3-1 (1 Over)

Virat Kohli’s catch dropped in the slip by Fakhar Zaman.

Will that cost Pakistan?

Wicket!

What a start from Naseem Shah as he picks his maiden T20I wicket. KL Rahul walked backed to the dugout without troubling the scorers.

End of the innings

Pakistan 147 (19.5 overs)

Wicket!

Bhuvneshwar struck twice in two deliveries, as he removed Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan lose both reviews.

Wicket!

Mohammad Nawaz walks back to the dugout after scoring just 1.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes for India as Asif Ali walks back to the hut after scoring just 9.

Pakistan 112/6 in 16.3 overs.

Pakistan 111/5 in 16 overs

Pandya’s brilliant spell comes to an end as he registered figures of three for 25 from his four overs.

Pandya strikes again!

This time it is Khushdil Shah, who is waling back to the pavilion.

Pakistan lose Rizwan!

Pandya picks up his second wicket of the night, as he removed set batter Rizwan, who scored 43 off 42 deliveries.

Waqar Younis: “It is not the right phrase to say that Virat Kohli is struggling because he has achieved so much for Indian cricket.”

Pakistan 90/3 in 13 overs

Good over for Pakistan as they managed to squeeze 11 runs.

Pakistan 87/2 in 12 overs

At half-way mark

Pakistan are 68-2 in 10 overs

Good start from Ravindra Jadeja as he conceded just three runs.

Pakistan 63/2 in 9 overs

Eight runs came from Yuzvendra Chahal’s first over.

Pakistan 59/2 in 8 overs

That is the end of the powerplay!

After six overs Pakistan are 43/2

Another massive wicket!

This time Fakhar Zaman walking back to the dugout after scoring just 10. The extra bounce beat him, or so it seemed, but it’s taken the faintest of nicks!

The Indian players didn’t appeal much, but Fakhar just walked off.

Pakistan 42/2 in 5.5 overs.

Not a bad start from Pandya, he just conceded 7 runs from his first over.

Pakistan 30/1 in 5 overs.

Rohit Sharma brings Hardik Pandya into the attack.

Superb over from Arshdeep Singh as he conceded Just four runs.

Pakistan 23/1 in 4 overs.

Huge wicket for India!

Babar Azam mistimes a pull shot and hands a simple catch to the fielder at short fine-leg!

Pakistan 15/1 in 2.4 overs.

PAK 14-0 (2 overs)

An eventful first over from Kumar comes to an end.

PAK 6-0 (1 over)

Caught behind appeal from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but umpire was not interested. India reviewed the decision and it’s not out, there’s no spike. India lose a review, and Rizwan survives again.

Excellent review from Pakistan!

Rizwan survives after being given out leg before wicket (lbw).

This is India’s line up for today

Here is Pakistan’s XI

India have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan.

“I don’t think the toss is that important. Having played here for a few years now, I thought having a score in front of us would be a good option. There is some grass covering and we want to exploit it,” said Rohit. “Rishabh Pant unfortunately misses out, we got out with Karthik. Avesh is the third seamer.”

We wanted to bowl first but that is not in our hand. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and Naseem is making his debut,“ said Babar.

Rahul Dravid returns

India coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday rejoined his team in Dubai, after testing negative for Covid, just hours before their blockbuster opening Asia Cup clash against Pakistan.

Dravid, a batting great and former captain, tested positive for the virus just before the team’s departure to the United Arab Emirates for the tournament, which is a warm-up for the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

Pakistan team to wear black armbands

The decision has been taken in order to show support to the flood victims across Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also announced that gate earnings from the first T20I against England will be donated to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022. The match will be played on 20 September at the National Stadium in Karachi and will begin at 7.30pm (local time).

The PCB has urged cricket fans and followers to purchase tickets in big numbers once they are made available online for sale next week to show unity with all those affected by the calamity, help with rehabilitation of the affected population and support the local and federal governments in their relief and rescue operations.

Landmark T20I for Virat Kohli

All eyes will be on batting great Virat Kohli as he will be playing his landmark T20I, when India will lock horn against Pakistan on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli, who was struggling for form, was rested for tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe. However, he is making his return to the side in the Asia Cup.

The match will be Kohli’s 100th T20 international and a chance for the batting great to emerge from his prolonged slump before the World Cup.

Harbhajan Singh highlights key factor ahead of mega-match

While speaking during SAMAA TV’s special transmission, Singh said that handling pressure will be the key during the game.

“The team which deals with the pressure better will win,” said Singh. “India team is settled under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma but they can’t take the Pakistan team lightly.”

The former off-spinner also backed Virat Kohli, who has struggled for runs in the past three years, to regain form.

Pakistan’s expected playing XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed/ Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Naseem Shah optimistic to perform well against India

Pakistan’s bowling attack confirmed for India clash

Naseem Shah will make his debut, whereas as Shahnawaz Dahani will also be part of the bowling attack.

Pacer Haris Rauf, all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are also part of the playing XI, according to sources.

Sarfaraz Ahmed opens up about India-Pakistan clash

While speaking to SAMAA TV, Ahmed said that the conditions will favour Pakistan.

“Pakistan defeated India at the same venue last year which is why I’m hopeful that they will be fully acclimatised with the conditions,” said Ahmed.

“The match will be a close one and I’m sure the fans will enjoy it,” he added.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage for the high-voltage Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and India.