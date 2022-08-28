Harbhajan Singh highlights key factor ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has opened up about the clash between India and Pakistan during the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday.

While speaking during SAMAA TV’s special transmission, Singh said that handling pressure will be the key during the game.

“The team which deals with the pressure better will win,” said Singh.

“India team is settled under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma but they can’t take the Pakistan team lightly,” he added.

The former off-spinner also backed Virat Kohli, who has struggled for runs in the past three years, to regain form.

“Virat Kohli has won a lot of matches for India and a great batter is the one who makes a comeback after being out of form,” he said.

The two teams begin their campaign in the Twenty20 tournament on Sunday in Dubai, a venue where India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing to Babar Azam’s Pakistan in last year’s T20 World Cup.

The two teams only play each other in multi-nation tournaments due to political tension and the result of their previous meeting has been a talking point in the lead-up to the six-nation Asia Cup.