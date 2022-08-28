Virat Kohli to play landmark T20I against Pakistan

All eyes will be on batting great Virat Kohli as he will be playing his landmark T20I, when India will lock horn against Pakistan on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli, who was struggling for form, was rested for tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe. However, he is making his return to the side in the Asia Cup.

The match will be Kohli’s 100th T20 international and a chance for the batting great to emerge from his prolonged slump before the World Cup.

The 33-year-old has not scored a century in any format since 2019 but should be refreshed after being.

So far, Kohli has represented India in 99 T20Is, where he scored 3308 at an impressive average of 50.12.