First consignment of relief goods from UAE reaches Pakistan

The first consignment of relief goods from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived at Nur Khan Airbase on Sunday.

The first consignment from the UAE for flood affectees has been dispatched to Pakistan on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s appeal to the UAE authorities in the wake of severe flood in the country, said a news statement.

The relief goods included tents, food, medicine, and other items.

Fifteen more aircraft with relief goods are likely to arrive in Pakistan from the UAE in the coming days.