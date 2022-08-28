Pakistan’s bowling attack confirmed for India clash

Pakistan’s bowling attack has been confirmed for the match against India, which will take place today.

Naseem Shah will make his debut, whereas as Shahnawaz Dahani will also be part of the bowling attack.

Pacer Haris Rauf, all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are also part of the playing XI, according to sources.

“Debut match is always important for a player,” said Naseem in a video released by the PCB.

“We all know that it will be a big match but I will try to take it as a normal encounter and perform well on the field,” he added.

Naseem, who played his ODI debut series in Netherlands recently, also said that he is “happy to be part of Pakistan team in all three formats of the game”.

Pakistan’s expected playing XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed/ Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.