Sarfaraz Ahmed opens up about India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is hopeful that the Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and India, today, will be close affair.

While speaking to SAMAA TV, Ahmed said that the conditions will favour Pakistan.

“Pakistan defeated India at the same venue last year which is why I’m hopeful that they will be fully acclimatised with the conditions,” said Ahmed.

“The match will be a close one and I’m sure the fans will enjoy it,” he added.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Imad Wasim backed Pakistan to win against India and also lift the Asia Cup trophy.

“As a Pakistani, we should win and we will win Insha Allah,” said Wasim. “Our team is strong and performing well since long time and I hope that we will again win against India and eventually get Asia Cup.”

Pakistan will be confident about putting up a good show heading into the Asia Cup T20 tournament.

Under the inspirational leadership of Babar Azam, the Men in Green have won 11 out of their 13 T20I matches in the last 12 months. Their win percentage, 84.61, during that period of time is also better than all the other top cricket nations.

The Asia Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in their opening match in Dubai on Sunday, August 28, while their second Group A fixture will be against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday, September 2. The Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September.

Here is how you can watch Pakistan-India encounter and all other Asia Cup matches.