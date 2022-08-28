Without a mother, 8-month-old Husna battles diarrhea in Charsadda flood relief camp

Eight-month Husna is one of many children who have moved to a relief camp to escape devasting floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She is now battling diarrhea, which has already claimed one young life in the camp set up at Charsadda’s Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex.

Her plight is worsened by the fact that she doesn’t have a mother to look after her and her father is away.

An aging grandmother is the only support she has.

Husna became a maternal orphan shortly after birth. She was leaning to live without a mother when floods hit Charsadda last week, affecting over 0.2 million people and destroying houses and other structures, crops, and fruit orchards.

Husna’s grandmother Gul Bibi carried her to the relief camp following the advice by the authorities.

Like many other men who did not want to leave their houses at the mercy of thieves, Gul Bibi’s son decided to stay back.

The 8-month-old is now suffering from diarrhea but she has no medical facilities and no proper food to improve her chances, SAMAA TV Ijaz Khalid reported from the relief camp where Husna lay almost listless in a tent.

A young girl was trying to keep flies away. Gul Bibi would not appear on camera.

Just yesterday, another baby girl lost her life to diarrhea as she could not receive proper treatment, said Khalid.

“We appeal to the government to come here, offer medical treatment and save Husna Bibi’s life,” he said.

The relief camp in Charsadda has other problems too.

Almost half of the families have not yet received a tent to take shelter and they are living in the open.

The government has also set up temporary shelters at public buildings, including schools and colleges to accommodate the flood affectees.