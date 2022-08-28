Pakistan face India in high-octane Asia Cup clash

India’s Virat Kohli has the chance to find form before the World Cup while Babar Azam will look to keep Pakistan’s psychological edge when the rival countries clash at the Asia Cup today (Sunday).

Cricket giants India and Pakistan could square up three times during the two weeks of the T20 competition in the United Arab Emirates.

India will be looking to avenge their 10-wicket humiliation by Pakistan at the same venue in last year’s T20 World Cup, and skipper Rohit Sharma is trying to keep his players level-headed as the expectation and excitement among fans hits fever pitch.

The match will be Kohli’s 100th T20 international and a chance for the batting great to emerge from his prolonged slump before the World Cup.

The 33-year-old has not scored a century in any format since 2019 but should be refreshed after being rested for tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Kohli, who has 27 centuries in 102 Tests, was replaced by Rohit as all-format skipper earlier this year.

Pakistan’s fortunes will mainly depend on in-form skipper Azam, fresh from two big half-centuries in his team’s 3-0 ODI sweep of the Netherlands.

Azam, 27, tops the world T20 and ODI batting rankings and led his team to victory last year against India with an unbeaten 68.

Pakistan have brought in pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain in place of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali in place of injured Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Defending champions India, who won the last Asia Cup in 2018 when it was played over 50 overs, and Pakistan will be joined in Group A by Hong Kong who defeated the UAE in the final qualifier on Wednesday.

India’s batting genius Virat Kohli and other members of the squad met Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and inquired about his injury.

The pacer, who is suffering from a knee injury, was advised to rest for four to six weeks by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports. That means he will be missing the upcoming Asia Cup and the England tour of Pakistan.

“The first interaction I had with him was the 2019 World Cup after the game in Manchester. Him and Imad [Wasim]. Imad I have known since Under-19 cricket, we have played against each other and Imad said Babar wanted to have a chat,” Kohli said during a chat with Star Sports.

“We sat down and spoke about the game. I saw a lot of regard and respect from him and that hasn’t changed regardless of the fact that he is probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats, performing so consistently,” he added.

Pakistan team to wear black armbands during match against India

The Pakistan cricket team will wear black armbands during the match against arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup, today.

The decision has been taken in order to show support to the flood victims across Pakistan.

Officials say this year’s monsoon flooding has affected more than 33 million people – one in seven Pakistanis – destroying or badly damaging nearly a million homes.

On Sunday, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority said the death toll from the monsoon rains had reached 1,033, with 119 killed in the previous 24 hours.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan