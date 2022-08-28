Pakistan team to wear black armbands, PCB announces donation for flood victims

The Pakistan cricket team will wear black armbands during the match against arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup, today.

The decision has been taken in order to show support to the flood victims across Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also announced that gate earnings from the first T20I against England will be donated to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022. The match will be played on 20 September at the National Stadium in Karachi and will begin at 7.30pm (local time).

The PCB has urged cricket fans and followers to purchase tickets in big numbers once they are made available online for sale next week to show unity with all those affected by the calamity, help with rehabilitation of the affected population and support the local and federal governments in their relief and rescue operations.

Officials say this year’s monsoon flooding has affected more than 33 million people – one in seven Pakistanis – destroying or badly damaging nearly a million homes.

On Sunday, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority said the death toll from the monsoon rains had reached 1,033, with 119 killed in the previous 24 hours.

It said this year’s floods are comparable to 2010 – the worst on record – when over 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water.

Thousands of people living near flood-swollen rivers in Pakistan’s north were ordered to evacuate from danger zones, but army helicopters and rescuers are still plucking laggards to safety.

Many rivers in the area – a picturesque tourist destination of rugged mountains and valleys – have burst their banks, demolishing scores of buildings including a 150-room hotel that crumbled into a raging torrent.