Flood survivor gives birth next to rubble of her house in Sindh

In Sindh’s Qambar Shahdadkot district, a woman has given birth to a baby boy next to the rubble of her house that collapsed in floods.

The newborn was to spend the first day of his life traveling in a truck in search of a safer place.

Heavy rains and flash floods have rendered a large number of families homeless, who have been compelled to move towards higher grounds. In swathes of Sindh, this often means setting up tents on highways or near rail tracks as these are the only elevated places in the province.

Among the displaced families, a woman, a resident of Junan village in district Qambar Shahdadkot, gave birth on roadside next to the rubble of their house.

Muridaan Bibi cannot afford the “luxury” of post-partum rest. She was preparing to travel in a truck in search of a safer place, SAMAA TV’s Sanjay Sadwani reported.

Khairullah — who was named after his late grandfather — was to spend the first 24 hours of his life in a truck, which was being loaded with the belongings of the family.

The woman’s family said they were leaving for Kotri, where Muridaan Bibi could likely see a doctor.

In Junan village, they were facing a shortage of food and potable water and had no shelter.

Tents, medicine, and mosquito nets are some of the essentials they need to survive floods and to avoid falling sick.

Sindh has reported the most deaths and injuries as a total of 341 people, including 118 children and 49 women have perished so far. At least 1,126 people have been injured.

Most deaths were reported in Khairpur, where 49 people died due to rains and floods. It was followed by Naushahro Feroze, which reported 36 deaths, Larkana with 31 deaths and 26 people lost their lives in Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad each.

Rains and floods also damaged 2,400-kilometer roads, 422 schools, 234 culverts, 71 bridges, 1,032 shops and 45,000 watersheds in Sindh.

Some 1.4 million people were either rendered homeless. Of this, 383,000 were in Kashmore, followed by Shaheed Benazirabad, where 262,001 people went homeless.

In Nowshero Feroze, some 144,120 people were forced to relocate, according to official data.

More than 86,110 houses were damaged in Kashmore.

Due to floods, 2.9 million acres of crops have been affected in the province, according to official figures.

Of this, 356,582 acres of crops were destroyed in Khairpur, 0.3 million acres in Ghotki, 0.3 million acres in Sanghar and 0.25 million acres of crops were destroyed in the province.

Some 84,783 livestock heads were lost in Kashmore and another 8,000 livestock in Khairpur.