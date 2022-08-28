PM Shehbaz tours flood-hit Balochistan, announces Rs10b grant

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was touring the flood-hit districts of Balochistan on Sunday as Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was expected in Sindh.

The prime minister announced Rs10 billion in a flood relief grant for Balochistan.

He landed in Sukkur — where he was received by Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo — and then traveled overland to Balochistan Jaffarabad district where the chief minister, the acting governor, and the chief secretary briefed him on flood damages.

The prime minister assured the provincial government that the federal government will extend help to local authorities. He announced Rs10 billion grant aid for Balochistan.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the flood-affected areas including Haji Allah Dino village, the prime minister said that he had never witnessed in his lifetime such massive destruction wrecked by unprecedented floods and rainfalls across the country.

He said that Pakistan was experiencing far greater damages than those it encountered in 2010 floods.

The prime minister — who also announced Rs15 billion for Sindh earlier this week — said that Balochistan and Sindh were severely affected by floods while KP has also seen destruction, especially in Swat and Dir.

Taking a jibe at the PTI, Shehbaz Sharif said that you need to sweat a lot to control flood damage. How long will you deceive the nation by telling lies, he said.

The prime minister said that aircraft will bring aid shipments from Turkiye and the UAE on Sunday while Iran had also promised aid.

Before landing in Sukkur, the prime minister took an aerial view of Sindh’s flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, COAS Bajwa is scheduled to tour Sindh’s flood-hit areas today.

The COAS will review rescue and relief operations carried out by the Pakistan Army and meet the soldiers involved in the efforts.

The Pakistan Army rescued another 120 people stranded in Swat on Sunday.