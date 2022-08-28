Tomatoes now cost Rs500 per kg in Lahore

After nationwide floods caused massive crop damage, prices of vegetables have skyrocketed in Lahore with tomatoes costing as much as Rs500 per kilogram.

SAMAA TV reported that shopkeepers have set arbitrary prices after the supply chain was disrupted by floods.

Onion is being sold at Rs300 per kg and Limon at Rs400 per kg.

The price for tomatoes is at least sixfold higher than the government rate of Rs80 per kilogram while the onion is being sold at five times the official rate of Rs61/kg.

The prices of ginger and garlic have also gone up.

“Now the poor man can only gaze at tomatoes and not buy them,” a buyer told SAMAA TV.

“Onion which was never sold above Rs100 a kg, is now being sold at Rs250 or Rs300,” he added.

The shopkeepers have blamed staggeringly high prices on market forces, saying that they bought vegetables at high rates from the wholesale market.